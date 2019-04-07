SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — San Francisco police are warning that even though car break-ins are significantly down around the city, thieves are continuing to target Golden Gate Park as a hot spot.

“I’ve had our car window broken into about three times in a five year span,” said driver Howard Lam.

SFPD has tried to curb a troubling trend with increased efforts to decrease the alarming number of car break-ins and other property crimes plaguing the city and their efforts have been productive. Break-ins are down 21 percent citywide through February– everywhere but Golden Gate Park.

“It’s not the end of the world. But we should walk out of our house or apartment or condo and worry, ‘Is my car window going to be broken today?’ That should be the furthest thing from our mind,” said Lam.

Police received 168 reports of car break-ins in the park through the end of March; that’s 56 a month and nearly two everyday. Some drivers wonder if more police and patrols might be a deterrent, while others say the money and manpower should still go to violent crimes first.

“Property crimes is kind of at the bottom of the list. It’s not a victim-less crime, per se. But it certainly should be down near the bottom of what we spend our money on,” said driver Gabriel Desjardins.

It’s not entirely clear why the city’s efforts to curb these crimes have been successful in other parts of the city and proven less so in Golden Gate Park.