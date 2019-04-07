  • KPIX 5On Air

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Redwood City are searching for a 14-year-old boy missing since about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, officers said on social media.

Xavier Sim left his home in the 1700 block of Rosemary Lane in the Woodside Plaza neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 911 or the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7100.

