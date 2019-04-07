SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were searching Sunday night for a suspect in a shooting that left a man hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, a San Jose police spokesman said.

Police responded about 2:05 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Russo Drive. Officers couldn’t find a victim when they got there, but a short time later a man arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound, said San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

The subsequent investigation forced VTA’s “Route 27” bus to alter its route until about 6 p.m. Sunday, the transit agency said in an email. No shooting suspects had been identified or apprehended by 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Garcia said.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-8900; callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

