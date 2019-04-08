EL CERRITO (CBS SF) – A BART train hit a person at the El Cerrito del Norte station Monday morning, prompting the closure of the station, according to the transit agency.

BART officials initially reported the incident at 7:28 a.m. at the station at 6400 Cutting Blvd.

No information was immediately available about the condition of the person hit by the train.

For a time, the Richmond station was also closed as a result of the medical emergency. Richmond station was reopened shortly after 8:20 a.m., according to a tweet by the transit agency.

RICH stn is now open. Trains will not stop at DELN stn due to major medical emergency. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) April 8, 2019

