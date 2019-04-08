SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants designated opening day left fielder Connor Joe for reassignment Monday and traded for Minnesota first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin in exchange for minor league outfielder Malique Ziegler.

Joe pick up just one hit in 15 at bats for the Giants and proved to be a defensive liability in the outfield. San Francisco can now try to trade Joe, but more likely he will be offered back to the Los Angeles Dodgers as he was selected in Major League Baseball’s Rule 5 draft this offseason.

Austin, 27, made the Twins’ Opening Day roster and appeared in two games. He set career highs in games (69), at‐bats (244), runs (34), hits (56), doubles (10), home runs (17), RBI (47) and walks (19) between New York‐AL and Minnesota last season.

He was acquired by the Twins from the Yankees inexchange for Lance Lynn last year.

Drafted by the Yankees in the 13th round of the 2010 draft, Austin has spent parts of the last four seasons in the big leagues combining for a .232 batting average, 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 67 RBI in 122 games with the Yankees (2016‐18) and Twins (2018‐19).

Ziegler, 22, was drafted by the Giants in the 22nd round of the 2016 draft and has spent the last four seasons in San Francisco’s minor league chain, hitting .245 with 81 runs scored, 25 doubles, nine triples, nine home runs and 47 RBI in 143 games. He appeared in two games with Class A Advanced San Jose this season.