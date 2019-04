LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A man drowned after jumping into the water at Vasona Lake in Santa Clara County Monday, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department received a call at 12:36 p.m. about a man who had jumped in the water and never resurfaced, said fire Capt. Bill Murphy.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found the man in the water and pulled him out, Murphy said.

The drowning victim was not immediately identified.