SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A four-year-old boy who left his uncle’s mobile home south of Santa Rosa early Monday morning was found safe after an exhaustive search, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

A man informed the sheriff’s office around 3 a.m. that he found a boy wandering in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue in unincorporated Sonoma County, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

When deputies responded to the Avenue Car Wash at 3398 Santa Rosa Ave., the boy said he fell asleep in his uncle’s home and woke up in the middle of the night but his family wasn’t there, Crum said.

The boy said he went to look for his family and got lost. Deputies issued a Nixle advisory but were unable to find the boy’s uncle’s home, Crum said. The boy was taken to a hospital where a Child Protective Services representative was waiting.

The boy’s mother called the sheriff’s office around 5:20 a.m. Monday when the boy’s uncle informed her the boy was missing. The boy was supposed to be staying overnight with his cousins at his uncle’s home in the Sunset Mobile Home Park at 2963 Santa Rosa Ave., Crum said.

The sheriff’s office placed the boy’s mother in touch with Child Protective Services to be reunited, Crum said.