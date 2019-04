OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in East Oakland that left three people injured, police said.

Several people called police at 3:40 p.m. to report the shooting in the 9800 block of E Street near Elmhurst Park and 98th Avenue.

Officers responded and an investigation is underway.

So far, there is no word from police as to the seriousness of the injuries sustained by the victims or any description of suspects.