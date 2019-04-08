Comments
DALY CITY (CBS SF) – Authorities released surveillance camera photos of the man suspected in an assault at the Daly City BART station.
The incident happened Saturday, around 8:30 p.m.
According to BART Police, the suspect struck another man with an object and left a laceration on the victim’s neck.
The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and released.
The incident shut down the station for about 45 minutes.
Any with information is asked to contact BART Police at (510) 464-7040 or anonymously at (510) 464-7011.