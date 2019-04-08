Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol May 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) — Bay Area congressman Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) announced his candidacy for president Monday, joining a large field of Democrats seeking to oppose President Trump in the 2020 race.

Swalwell made the announcement during Monday’s recording of CBS’s “The Late Show with Steven Colbert.”

“I’m running for President of the United States,” Swalwell told Colbert in a video clip posted on Twitter. “Boy, did it feel good to say that.”

Swalwell listed some of the reasons he is compelled to seek the presidency. “I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home,” Swalwell told Colbert.

“None of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold in the solutions we offer and do good in the way that we govern,” he said.

Swalwell, an Iowa native, represents California’s 15th Congressional District and was elected in 2012.