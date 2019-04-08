STANFORD (CBS SF) — A Stanford University student who was connected to a nationwide college admissions scandal has been expelled from the university, school officials said.

The announcement was made Tuesday in an update to a previously published webpage dedicated to delivering the latest information in the

ongoing investigation into the scandal at the Palo Alto-area university.

School officials said the student submitted false information in their application, although school officials didn’t say what specifically.

The student wasn’t identified, all credits they earned vacated and is no longer on campus.