  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Admissions Scandal, Stanford, student expelled

STANFORD (CBS SF) — A Stanford University student who was connected to a nationwide college admissions scandal has been expelled from the university, school officials said.

The announcement was made Tuesday in an update to a previously published webpage dedicated to delivering the latest information in the
ongoing investigation into the scandal at the Palo Alto-area university.

School officials said the student submitted false information in their application, although school officials didn’t say what specifically.

The student wasn’t identified, all credits they earned vacated and is no longer on campus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s