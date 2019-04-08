Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the Virginia Cavaliers to win the national title in the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Mon., April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (Getty Images)





MINNEAPOLIS () — The NCAA men’s basketball season came to an end Monday night after Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 85-77, in overtime at the Championship Game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

It was a historic evening for both teams at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis: Virginia hasn’t reached the NCAA Final Four since 1984 and never played in the championship game; Texas Tech has never made it to the Final Four, let alone a championship game.

