OAKLAND (CBS SF) – One person was found dead following a two-alarm fire at a home in West Oakland early Monday morning.

According to Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Sean Laffan, the fire was reported at a Victorian home on 16th and Linden Streets around 5:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived in less than five minutes and reported heavy amounts of smoke and flames coming from the second floor. Laffan said crews aggressively attacked the fire and located a victim who was reported dead at the scene.

Firefighters on the scene of a fatal house fire on 16th and Linden Streets in West Oakland, April 8, 2019. (CBS)

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Laffan said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

