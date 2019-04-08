OAKLAND (CBS SF) – One person was found dead following a two-alarm fire at a home in West Oakland early Monday morning.

According to Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Sean Laffan, the fire was reported at a Victorian home on 16th and Linden Streets around 5:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived in less than five minutes and reported heavy amounts of smoke and flames coming from the second floor. Laffan said crews aggressively attacked the fire and located a victim who was reported dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Laffan said the cause of the fire is under investigation.