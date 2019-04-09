



(CBS SF) – In what is widely expected to be their final season in the Bay Area, the Oakland Raiders will have only one home preseason game.

The National Football League announced the preseason schedules for the Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and all teams on Tuesday.

According to the league, the Silver and Black will be hosting the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland Coliseum for their first matchup of the preseason. Time and date have not been announced.

The rest of the preseason will be away from the Coliseum. On August 15th, the Raiders will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals.

After that, the team will face off against the Green Bay Packers at a neutral site, which has yet to be revealed. Preseason for the Raiders will wrap up in Seattle against the Seahawks. Dates and times for those games have not been announced.

The Raiders, who are planning to move to Las Vegas in 2020, will also have one fewer regular season game in Oakland, as they have been designated the home team for a game in London against the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will begin their preseason schedule at Levi’s Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys, with time and date yet to be revealed. The Niners will then hit the road for two exhibition games, first to Denver to face the Broncos on August 19th, then to the Kansas City Chiefs at a date to be determined.

The 49ers will wrap up the preseason game at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 29th.

The 2019 NFL regular season will begin on September 5th, with the full schedule released sometime in spring.