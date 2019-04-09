CONCORD (CBS SF) – The Concord City Council on Tuesday could vote to approve a development agreement for a 310-unit apartment/mixed-use development in the city’s downtown area at Galindo Street and Concord Boulevard.

San Francisco-based AvalonBay Communities wants to build the apartment project, which would include up to 6,500 square feet of commercial space. The parcel on which it would be built is between two other apartment buildings in the downtown area not far from the Concord BART station.

The project would comply with Concord’s existing development plans and zoning for that property, according to a report by city staff.

The land is owned by the city of Concord, and that staff report says AvalonBay has already agreed to pay $4 million—the fair-market appraisal price—for the 3-acre parcel. That parcel is considered to be a “catalyst downtown site” that, if properly developed, could attract people to live and work downtown.

One potential tenant of the project’s commercial space, according to the city staff report, is a Market Tavern that combines a destination restaurant with a retail market offering fresh produce, meats and specialty items.

Market Tavern currently operates in Dublin and Stockton. AvalonBay and Market Tavern continue to be in talks to bring such an outlet to this project, should it be approved.

AvalonBay is also building a 200-unit apartment complex near the Pleasant Hill-Contra Costa Centre BART station; the Parada Peruvian restaurant and the Hops and Scotch Taproom and Whiskey Bar are both part of that project.

The Concord City Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 1950 Parkside Drive.

