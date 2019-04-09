  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Congressman Devin Nunes is suing a media company for $150 million, saying it engaged in “character assassination” with a 2018 story that linked him to a yacht where prostitution allegedly took place.

A lawyer for Representative Nunes, a central California Republican, filed the lawsuit against The McClatchy Co. and others in a Virginia court on Monday.

One of McClatchy’s publications is The Fresno Bee, which reported on a 2016 lawsuit alleging prostitution and drug use on a yacht outing organized by a winery in which Nunes has a partnership stake. The lawsuit says Nunes was not on the yacht.

Nunes said he had nothing to do with the event.

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks to reporters after leaving a closed meeting with fellow committee members, on Capitol Hill March 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

McClatchy spokeswoman Jeanne Segal said Nunes’ lawsuit is “wholly without merit.”

Last month, Nunes sued Twitter and some of its users for more than $250 million, accusing them of defamation.

