SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A suspect crashed his vehicle into an apartment building while trying to flee from police in San Mateo on Monday evening, according to police.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving at about 6:30 p.m. in the city’s Sunnybrae neighborhood, but the driver accelerated away and ran through a stop sign at South Claremont Street and 16th Avenue, police said.

Car that crashed into an apartment building near South Claremont Street and 16th Avenue in San Mateo, April 9, 2019. (San Mateo Police Department)

The vehicle then struck a building at an apartment complex in the 400 block of East 16th Avenue. No bystanders or officers were hurt, and the driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

