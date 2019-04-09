SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A suspect crashed his vehicle into an apartment building while trying to flee from police in San Mateo on Monday evening, according to police.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving at about 6:30 p.m. in the city’s Sunnybrae neighborhood, but the driver accelerated away and ran through a stop sign at South Claremont Street and 16th Avenue, police said.

The vehicle then struck a building at an apartment complex in the 400 block of East 16th Avenue. No bystanders or officers were hurt, and the driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

