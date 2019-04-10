



FAIRFIELD (KPIX 5) — Strong winds in Fairfield Tuesday created a wind vortex that damaged a building at a skatepark and put a scare in a group of people at the park.

The event at the Rotary Skatepark in Fairfield Tuesday afternoon was captured on cellphone and security cameras. Teenager Anthony James shot cellphone video of the winds ripping a concession stand to shreds.

“I just, like, pulled out my phone, ’cause skateboards started flying and then it literally just ripped the roof of the top of it and everyone started panicking,” James told KPIX 5.

Sixth grade teacher Courtney Vann was coaching her softball team when the weather shifted rapidly.

“The weather at the time was a little bit strange, it got really hot right before it happened – actually all the girls had taken off their sweatshirts at practice and it immediately got cold when the clouds covered the sun and it was pretty chilly and then that’s when that happened,” Vann said.

James said the noise from the wind was distinctive. ”It was just like, you know the sound when you’re driving in a car really fast? It sounded kinda like that, but like you could see it,” he said.

The event only lasted around 90 seconds.

The National Weather Service and KPIX 5 meteorologist Mary Lee say this wasn’t a tornado, or even a dust devil.

“This was a localized wind event,” said Lee. “Strong winds hit the side of the building just right getting a vortex going, causing a lot of damage.”