SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Long before the Kardashian name was associated with reality TV, the late Robert Kardashian gained fame in the courtroom as part of the O.J. Simpson defense team.

On Wednesday, it was his daughter — Kim Kardashian West — who had the Bay Area legal world abuzz after she disclosed in a Vogue article that she was apprenticing with a local advocacy group seeking to reform the country’s criminal justice system.

She’s working with CNN commentator, activist and attorney Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, co-founders of criminal justice reform group #cut50, to complete her studies, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Turns out that in four U.S. states, California included, one doesn’t need to attend law school to take the bar exam. All you have to do is apprentice with a law office or sitting judge in order to take the bar exam without going to law school.

“It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” she told Vogue of her interest in law.

Kardashian West said her interest began with her successful advocacy campaign last summer for the release of Alice Marie Johnson from jail. She met with President Donald Trump who eventually commuted the drug conviction sentence of the 63-year-old Johnson. Jones and Jackson represented Johnson.

She told the magazine she logs 18 hours a week of supervised study mostly at the firm’s Los Angeles office.

The more Jones has worked with Kardashian, the greater his appreciation has become.

“So for people who have fallen for this media caricature of the party girl from ten years ago who hangs out with Paris Hilton,” he told Vogue. “This is the daughter of an accomplished attorney and the mother of three black kids who is using her full power to make a difference on a tough issue and is shockingly good at it.”