MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – A 33-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly firing his gun in a home in unincorporated Menlo Park where two young toddlers were in the next room over, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 10:41 p.m. to the 100 block of Amherst Avenue off of El Camino Real on a report of shots fired and learned that Christopher Green had retrieved a gun from a back bedroom after an argument and fired a single round into a closet, sheriff’s officials said.

The two toddlers were in the next room when the shooting occurred. Deputies located the firearm and found the bullet lodged in the door frame of the closet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Green was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm with gross negligence and child cruelty.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.