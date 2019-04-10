SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — An adult male was fatally struck by a Caltrain on the tracks at Hillsdale Station in San Mateo, the San Mateo County Transit District said on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4:22 p.m. and involved train SB #602, the Giants postgame train. There were around 300 passengers onboard the train, none of whom had any reported injuries, officials said.

All trains were stopped in the area for around an hour. Emergency personnel were on the scene investigating the incident.

Update: Incident has been confirmed as a fatality. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) April 10, 2019

Caltrain tweeted out a list of delays.

Delays:#SB360, #SB262 & #SB366 are first southbound trains through incident area. Single-tracking on MT-1 (Northbound track) 360 departing HIL -62” 262 following 360 -50” 366 following 262 -41” #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) April 11, 2019

Transit officials said the northbound track reopened with a 20 mph speed restriction through the incident area at 5:31 p.m. At 6:00 p.m., Caltrain said the incident train, SB #602, was released for movement and to make stops at Belmont station before being terminated at Redwood City station.

This incident is Caltrain’s fourth fatality of 2019.