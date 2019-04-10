SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A person has been fatally struck by a Caltrain on the tracks at Hillsdale Station in San Mateo, the San Mateo County Transit District said on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4:22 p.m. and involved train SB #602, the Giants postgame train. There are around 300 passengers onboard the train with no other reported injuries, officials said.

All trains were stopped in the area for around an hour. Emergency personnel are on the scene.

Update: Incident has been confirmed as a fatality. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) April 10, 2019

Caltrain posted a list of delayed trains on Twitter.

Delays:#NB261 holding at Belmont -25 mins delayed#NB263 holding at Redwood City-15 mins delayed#SB360 holding at San Mateo -25 mins delayed#SB262 holding at Burlingame -12 mins delayed#Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) April 11, 2019

Transit PD released MT-1 for train movement through the incident area with a 20 miles per hour speed restriction at around 5:35 p.m. SB #360 and SB #262 will the first trains south through the incident area and NB #261 and NB #263 will follow suit.

This is Caltrain’s fourth fatality of 2019.