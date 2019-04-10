PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in Pittsburg, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol.

The victim appears to be a man, according to the CHP.

The collision was reported at about 9 p.m. on state Highway 4 at Loveridge Road. According to the CHP event log, the victim climbed over the center divide from the westbound lanes onto the eastbound lanes and began to run into the lanes when he was struck.

The man was pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. and his body was transferred to the coroner.

