OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The family of an East Oakland boy who accidentally shot himself in the head after finding a gun is awake and out of the ICU.

Four-year-old Navaun Jackson’s family says the boy is now off life support and is getting therapy five days a week at Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Navaun is now able to move his legs and arms. His mother says he was in a bedroom watching TV alone when the gun was fired.

Terrence Wilson was arrested after the shooting.

Wilson said he had slept with the gun under the pillow the previous night, and forgotten to remove it when he woke up late to take his children to school, according to a probable cause statement. The boy’s mother said she knew there was a gun in the house, but did not know where it was kept.

According to the probable cause statement, Wilson told police he purchased the gun on the street in San Francisco two weeks before and was aware he was not allowed to have a firearm.

The statement also says Wilson has prior convictions for second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime in Stanislaus County in 2003, and three felony convictions for insurance fraud and grand theft in Stockton the same year. The convictions make him ineligible for probation under the state’s “three-strikes” law.

The probable cause statement says Wilson also told police he was familiar with the gun’s safety mechanisms, but had left the trigger unlocked after losing its keys. Police later determined the gun had been reported stolen.