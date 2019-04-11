



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Quentin Warriors, a team of basketball players serving time at the notorious prison, were the subject of a new film that premiered in San Francisco Thursday night.

‘Q Ball’ was produced by Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and his production company Thirty 5 Media. Durant hit the red carpet Thursday evening for the film’s premiere at the Castro Theatre for the San Francisco International Film Festival.

The Warriors are known to drop by the prison for a pickup game with their prison league counterparts, and Durant has said playing against the prison team provided the inspiration for producing the film.

Director Michael Tolajian also went behind the walls of the prison to learn more about the inmate team. Many were promising basketball players before they were sent away to prison.

“My first visit to San Quentin with my teammates was an unforgettable experience that moved me and made me want to bring it to a larger audience,” said Durant in a press release from Fox Sports, where the film is expected to air at a future date. “This film shines a light on these individuals, their struggles and their connection through basketball.”

According to the film’s description on the film festival website, the “focus is on determined men grappling indelibly with the gravity of their crimes and reaching for redemption.”