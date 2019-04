SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Quentin Warriors were the subject of a new film that premiered in San Francisco Thursday night.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant produced the film called ‘Q Ball’ and hit the red carpet for the premiere at the Castro Theatre.

Director Michael Tolajian went behind the walls of the notorious prison to learn more about the team’s players.

The Golden State Warriors are known to drop by for a pickup game with their prison league counterparts.