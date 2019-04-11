SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A pedestrian struck by a vehicle last week struck back by punching the driver after the collision, San Francisco police said Thursday.

According to police, the punch left the driver in life-threatening condition and sent the suspect John Mixon to jail.

Mixon, 25, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of assault, aggravated with force, elder abuse and two robberies after police recognized him as a robbery suspect.

The collision occurred April 3 in the area of Geneva Avenue and London Street. Mixon allegedly punch the driver after the driver got out to check on Mixon’s condition. The driver fell and went unconscious after being punched, police said.

Mixon was apparently in a crosswalk when he was struck, and told officers that he got upset and struck the driver, according to police.

Mixon was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information

about the case can provide a tip anonymously by calling either the 24-hour police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or texting a tip to TIP 411 and begin the message with SFPD.

