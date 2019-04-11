Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A large pothole forced officials to shut down a busy runway at San Francisco International Airport Thursday, triggering lengthy delays while work crews raced to repair it.
Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said runway 28L would be closed for at least two hours. He said the 12-inch pavement depression was discovered during a routine inspection at dawn Thursday.
“The delays will be as bad as if we had a bad weather day,” he told KPIX 5.
Flights arriving and taking off were initially delayed by 25 minutes. Those delays were expected to get longer as the airport’s traffic day picked up.
Yakel said the repairs could take 1-2 hours. Officials said 28L was used more for arrivals than departures.