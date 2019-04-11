SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A large pothole forced officials to shut down a busy runway at San Francisco International Airport Thursday, triggering lengthy delays while work crews raced to repair it.

Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said runway 28L would be closed for at least two hours. He said the 12-inch pavement depression was discovered during a routine inspection at dawn Thursday.

“The delays will be as bad as if we had a bad weather day,” he told KPIX 5.

#SFOAlert 28L closed for repair. 1R will also close during repair. Work started at 0800. 28L to remain closed through 1500 and 1R closed from 0900-1130 to allow repair of pothole on 28L. Expect delays. — flySFO (@flySFO) April 11, 2019

Flights arriving and taking off were initially delayed by 25 minutes. Those delays were expected to get longer as the airport’s traffic day picked up.

Yakel said the repairs could take 1-2 hours. Officials said 28L was used more for arrivals than departures.