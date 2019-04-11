ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – The Sonoma State University Police Department is investigating a reported rape inside a residence on campus.

The female victim and the suspect, who is not an SSU student, had recently met on a dating website, according to police.

The SSU daily crime log indicates a sodomy of an unconscious person occurred at 6 a.m. Sunday in Tuscany Village, and it was reported at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuscany Village consists of 1,500-square-foot townhomes that accommodate six students per unit, according to the university’s website.

Sonoma State issued a warning Wednesday about the reported sexual assault.

The white male suspect went by the first name of “Sam” and is approximately 22 years old, 6 feet, 250 pounds with strawberry blond hair, a mustache, medium length beard and no tattoos, according to the warning.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Sonoma State police at (707) 644-4444.

