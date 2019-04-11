SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The Trump Administration’s plan to get revenge on cities like San Francisco has been exposed.

Detainees captured at the Mexican border, adults and children, could have been brought to the Bay Area in large numbers if the White House had gotten its way according to a Washington Post report that cites anonymous whistleblowers and internal Homeland Security emails.

The post reports the White House was trying to force ICE to “bus migrants apprehended at the border to sanctuary cities, such as New York, Chicago and San Francisco.”

President Trump was reportedly frustrated during his standoff over the border wall, so the White House decided to try and embarrass democrats by releasing immigrant detainees – adults and children – in “sanctuary districts, regardless of whether immigrants had any ties to those places.”