SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A 65-year-old woman is under arrest following a hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in San Jose.

Police responded to a call of a body in the roadway Wednesday morning at about 5:39 a.m. at Nieman Blvd. and Laddie Way in the city’s Evergreen neighborhood.

Officers found a woman who apparently had been struck by more than one vehicle and was dead at the scene, said Sgt. Enrique Garcia in a prepared statement.

Investigators determined the woman had been crossing Nieman Blvd. north of Laddie Way when she was hit by a 2000 Toyota 4Runner, driven by the suspect, identified as Delilah Paray of San Jose, Garcia said.

“The suspect stopped, exited the vehicle, and approached the victim who was still alive and lying on the road. The suspect returned to her vehicle and fled the scene without calling for help or providing identification,” said Garcia in the statement. “It appears additional vehicles struck the victim as she was lying on the roadway. The drivers of those vehicles may not have realized they had ran over a person.”

Officers located the suspect vehicle parked on a nearby street and Paray was subsequently identified and arrested, Garcia said.

The victim was not immediately identified and the coroner’s office was working to notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact San Jose police.