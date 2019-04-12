BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police at UC Berkeley were investigating after reports early Friday of 10 gunshots heard near the campus in three different locations.

Gunfire was first reported at 1:37 a.m., when six shots were reported in the 2500 block of Durant Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw a male suspect wearing a gray hoodie firing a gun, but it wasn’t known if he was intentionally firing at someone or something, UC police said.

The suspect left in a black Mazda sedan driven by a female driver, headed southbound on Bowditch Street from Durant Avenue, police said.

When officers from the UC and Berkeley police responded to the area, they didn’t find anyone injured.

Less than an hour later, about 2:10 a.m., police received a similar report. This time, three gunshots were reported in the 2300 block of Piedmont Avenue.

Following that, at 2:17 a.m., police received a report of a single gunshot in the 2500 block of Warring Street.

Officers responding to the second and third reports found no suspects or victims in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call UC police criminal investigation bureau at (510) 642-0472 during business hours and (510) 642-6760 at all other times.