DUBLIN (CBS SF) – Dublin teachers and school district officials reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday night after a “marathon” negotiation session, according to the teachers union.

The two-year agreement includes a 4.5 percent raise, limits class sizes to between 24 and 28 students in elementary schools and provides for one counselor at every elementary campus.

“(The agreement) will benefit our students and help to attract and retain educators to our district,” Dublin Teachers Association President Roberta Kreitz said in a news release. “This settlement is a good step in the right direction toward investing in educators and the future of our community.”

In March, after 11 months of contract talks with the Dublin Unified School District, the 620-member union voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in early May if an agreement wasn’t hammered out.

Teachers are scheduled to vote on the tentative agreement on Monday evening at Dublin High School.

Union officials sent out a flier Friday telling teachers that they “highly” recommend a “yes” vote.

