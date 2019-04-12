VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Police in Vacaville released surveillance photos of four women suspected of assaulting an employee and stealing sunglasses worth thousands of dollars on Thursday at business in the Vacaville Premium Outlets mall.

The theft was reported about 1:30 p.m. at the shopping center, located at 321 Nut Tree Road.

The suspects were fleeing the store when the staffer was assaulted and injured, police said. The four women left in a rental car.

No arrests have been made. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Vacaville police Officer K. Cardona at (707)410-6086.