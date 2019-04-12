



(CBS SF) — A week after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning about the safety of a infant sleeper after reports of infant deaths, the manufacturer recalled the product and parents were urged to stop using them immediately.

All Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play products are being recalled after a Consumer Reports investigation found more than 30 infant deaths have happened in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers since their debut in 2009,

Last week’s CPSC’s previous warning about the Rock ‘n Play products cited at least 10 deaths of babies three months of age or older since 2015.

The CPSC says the deaths occured when infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. The recall involves nearly five million products.

Earlier this week, The American Academy of Pediatrics called on the CPSC to issue an immediate recall for the sleeper, saying the warning issued by the CPSC and Fisher-Price on April 5 did not go far enough to ensure safety and protect infants.

“This product is deadly and should be recalled immediately,” said Kyle Yasuda, MD, FAAP, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics in a press release. “When parents purchase a product for their baby or child, many assume that if it’s being sold in a store, it must be safe to use. Tragically, that is not the case. There is convincing evidence that the Rock ‘n Play inclined sleeper puts infants’ lives at risk, and CPSC must step up and take immediate action to remove it from stores and prevent further tragedies.”

