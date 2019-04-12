



GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (CBS SF / AP) — Authorities say a man who died April 3 in a fall over the edge of the Grand Canyon while alone at the national park was from Santa Rosa.

Park officials said in a brief statement the man who fell over the canyon rim east of Yavapai Geology Museum was identified as 67-year-old Michael Obritsch.

Park officials previously said the body was recovered from 400 feet (122 meters) below the rim.

According to an obituary published in the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, Obritsch was a longtime computer analyst at Pacific Bell in San Ramon and moved to Santa Rosa 15 years ago.

Obritsch is survived by his sister, nephew and niece. Memorial details have not been announced.

