



RODEO (CBS SF) – Two young children and their mother were able to escape relatively unscathed after the car they were in rolled over during a crash in the East Bay.

According to the Contra Costa bureau of the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on San Pablo Avenue near Railroad Avenue in Rodeo on Thursday around 2:10 p.m.

The CHP said a 3-year-old and 6-year-old both walked away unharmed, which authorities credit to the proper use of car seats.

CAR SEATS SAVE LIVES. The proper use of car seats allowed a 3yr old & a 6yr old to walk away completely unharmed. Mom also properly wore her SEATBELT & only suffered minor complaints of pain. Call for an appointment to get your CAR SEAT properly installed by CHP 925-646-4980. pic.twitter.com/KyBwOLEKCD — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) April 12, 2019

Meanwhile their mother, who wore her seat belt, only had minor complaints of pain.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

The CHP offers car seat safety checks at offices across the state. Parents and guardians interested can set up an appointment at a local office.