SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 31-year-old man was robbed of his cash, jewelry and cell phone at gunpoint and then pistol-whipped by an assailant Thursday night in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., the man was sitting in the driver’s side of his car near Hawes Street and Revere Avenue.

A suspect appeared and pointed a gun at the man’s head, demanding his money. The victim then handed over his belongings, according to police.

Afterward, the suspect struck the victim’s head twice with the gun.

The suspect then fled, along with another man. Both were described as being men between 25 and 30, police said.

Despite suffering injuries not considered life-threatening, the victim refused medical treatment, according to police.

