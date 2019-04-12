(CBS SF) — A 15-year-old Mississippi girl is suspected of calling in a bomb threat to Wilkinson School in El Granada Thursday in the mistaken belief that she was targeting her own similarly-named high school.

The girl reportedly called in the threat at about 10 a.m. Thursday, prompting a campus-wide evacuation and a thorough search by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad.

No explosives or evidence of any bomb was found at the school, a small, private campus located in the unincorporated San Mateo County community of El Granada.

Sheriff’s investigators tracked the call back to the girl, who attends Wilkinson County High School in Mississippi, according to sheriff’s officials.

The girl’s principal was informed about the incident and told sheriff’s officials that she would be disciplined by her own school.