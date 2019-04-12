



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The city’s L-Taraval line will celebrate 100 years of service on Friday, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials announced.

To commemorate the light-rail vehicle line, which takes riders from downtown to the city’s Parkside neighborhood, SFMTA has planned a moving photo archive showing the line’s history.

Starting Friday, the photo archive will be on exhibit at Andytown Coffee Roasters at 3016 Taraval St. That exhibit goes through Sunday.

The exhibit will then move to the San Francisco Zoo for its Earth Day: Party for the Planet event on April 20. Muni riders will get $1 off admission to the zoo that day.

The photo exhibit will then move to the San Francisco Public Library’s West Portal branch at 190 Lenox Way, and is there from May 6 to May 31.

The L-Taraval line began operating on April 12, 1919, and at the time ran only from the West Portal neighborhood to Taraval Street and 33rd Avenue.

By 1923, however, the L line began running a route similar to the one today, going from the Ferry Building, along Market Street and through the Twin Peaks Tunnel, all the way to Taraval and 48th Avenue.

Starting Friday, riders are being encouraged to share photos of the L-Taraval on social media, adding the hashtag #100YearsontheL.

Historic photos of the line can be seen at https://sfmta.photoshelter.com/portfolio/G0000ZJP251MN60M.

For more information about the history of the L, riders can visit https://www.sfmta.com/blog/dunes-destinations-100-years-l-taraval.

