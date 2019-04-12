SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A suspect pepper-sprayed a 65-year-old woman late Thursday morning in San Francisco’s Sunset District and then stole her groceries, police said.

The incident happened around 11:35 a.m. near the corner of Judah Street and 25th Avenue.

According to police, the victim was at a bus stop when a suspect pepper-sprayed her and then took her groceries.

The suspect, described as a woman in a white jacket, then took off in a sedan-type vehicle and police were unable to apprehend her.

The victim was injured from the attack, but refused medical treatment, police said.

