SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 51-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested for allegedly exploding a homemade rocket on a Tenderloin district street, authorities announced Friday.

San Francisco police said Scott Campbell was being held in county jail on several explosives possession charges. He also has an outstanding warrant for driving

under the influence.

Officers from the Tenderloin District Station responded to the 500 block of Leavenworth Street on April 9th to a report of an explosion. Upon arrival, officers observed debris consistent with a homemade rocket.

A witness told police that reported that a white male — approximately 5`10”, 30-35 years-old — place the device on the ground and walk away. The device exploded moments after the suspect fled westbound on Geary Street on a bicycle.

The bomb squad responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. No other devices were located and surveillance video showed the suspect placing and lighting what appears to be a homemade rocket.

On April 10th at approximately 8:11 a.m., a male matching the description of the suspect was seen in the area of the 1800 block of Post Street. He was wearing what appeared to be the same or similar clothing as seen by the witness in the explosion.

The suspect was detained and taken into custody and a search warrant was issued for Campbell’s home. The search revealed homemade rocket building supplies and other hazardous materials.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.