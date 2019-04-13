CONCORD (CBS SF) – Approximately 25 to 30 people—infants, children and adults—at a popular indoor play space were sickened Saturday night by pepper spray Concord police believe had been sprayed during a fight involving about five to 10 young people, police said.

The incident was first reported at 7:08 p.m. Saturday at The Jungle, in the Willows Shopping Center in the 1900 block of Diamond Boulevard just east of Interstate Highway 680. The first calls to police were about the fight, according to a Concord Police Department Facebook post; subsequent calls to police described pepper spray being used during the fight.

The two dozen or so people driven out of the play space by the pepper spray experienced vomiting and difficulty breathing, police said. They were treated at the scene by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District paramedics, police said.

The alleged fighters had left the scene before police arrived. Police were reviewing surveillance video and talking to patrons who had been at The Jungle Saturday night, and want to speak with anyone else who may have knowledge that can help investigators. Call the Concord Police Department dispatch center at (925) 671-3241 ort its anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.

