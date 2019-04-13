  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Hanging Death, Martinez Detention Facility

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — An inmate apparently hanged herself and died early Saturday at the Martinez Detention Facility, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was found at 3:31 a.m. inside a bathroom in the women’s holding area, according to sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee.

Medical staff at the jail immediately began life-saving measures and a fire department and an ambulance also responded but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Lee said.

The woman’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the sheriff’s office are investigating the death.

