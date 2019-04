OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Three people, including a child and a teenager, were hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Oakland Saturday evening, police said.

The three victims were transported to local hospitals with major injuries after the crash at Foothill Boulevard and 26th Avenue that happened around 7:20 p.m.

The victims were described as an adult female, a teenager, and a child around 7-years old.

One person was detained after the crash.