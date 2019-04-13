



WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Donald Trump has weighed in on the most recent controversy involving Rep. Ilhan Omar, tweeting a video edited to suggest that the Minnesota Democrat was dismissive of the significance of the Sept. 11 attacks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president “shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack.”

“The memory of 9/11 is sacred ground and any discussion of it must be done with reverence,” she said in a statement released Saturday while in Germany visiting American troops.

“It is wrong for the President, as Commander-in-Chief, to fan the flames to make anyone less safe,” she added.

The video Mr. Trump tweeted on Friday pulls a snippet of Omar’s speech last month to the Council on American-Islamic Relations in which she described the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center as “some people did something.” The video also shows news footage of the hijacked planes hitting the towers. Mr. Trump wrote, “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!”

Omar’s remark has drawn criticism largely from political opponents and conservatives.

