SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants promised fans a fireworks show after Friday night’s contest against the Colorado Rookies. Then the game went 18 innings and bled over to early Saturday morning.

Surely, the team would rescheduled the pyrotechnics until another date? Guess again.

Brandon Belt doubled to lead off the 18th and scored on Erik Kratz’s one-out, fielder’s choice grounder, as the Giants beat the Rockies 3-2 in a game that ended around 1 a.m.

Shortly after the final out, loud booms roared through the Mission Bay and other San Francisco waterfront neighborhoods, jolting residents from their beds.

Bamm Jo took to social media with his displeasure.

“I sincerely thank twitter for confirming that the fireworks sound in SF was indeed fireworks following an 18 inning giants game,” Bamm Jo posted on Twitter. “My first thought when waking was “Jesus Christ what is Trump doing now.”

Jacque Nelson joined the chorus.

“Jolted awake at 1am to the sound of the end of the world, apparently it’s just fireworks from the Giants game because baseball is not only incredibly boring but I guess sometimes incredibly long???,” she posted.

Emma, an elderly sort, posted: “The giants won after eighteen innings on fireworks night so we can hear fireworks. outside. it’s 1:05 AM. no gods no masters.”

There were plenty nmore.

SFGiants after game fireworks happening right now! It's past 1AM!!!!! Is that even legal???? #NoisePollution P.S. I am big Giants fan, but come on!! — Foad Dabiri (@foaddabiri) April 13, 2019

It’s 1:00am and the SF Giants have been launching fireworks for the last 15 minutes.. my apartment is actually shaking — Nicole Pham (@PhamNicolee) April 13, 2019

The Giants only response came in a twitter post.