VALLEJO (CBS SF) – One man was killed and three other people injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in the northern part of Vallejo, police said.

Police were called at 12:34 a.m. to the 100 block of Princeton Avenue, in Vallejo’s Chabot Terrace neighborhood just east of State Highway 29. They found a male victim who had been shot; he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three other gunshot victims took themselves to local hospitals, and are expected to survive, police said.

No other information was immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Vallejo police on Sunday afternoon were still investigating the

shootings and what prompted them. Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Detective Craig. Long at (707) 648-4514 or Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.

