Filed Under:Arrest, CHP, CHP Officer, Crash, DUI, East Bay News, Pacheco, Rear Ended

PACHECO (CBS SF) – Two California Highway Patrol officers suffered minor injuries early Sunday morning when their car was rear-ended by a driver then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP said.

The collision took place just before 5 a.m. Sunday on Interstate Highway 680 near the Pacheco Boulevard interchange in unincorporated Contra Costa County, the CHP said. The southbound CHP cruiser, with two officers inside, was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Vacaville man.  Both vehicles then pulled over to the shoulder, the CHP said.

Both CHP officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released later Sunday, the CHP said.

The other driver was cooperative with officers, but was arrested for DUI. That driver was not injured.

