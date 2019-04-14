OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A mother and her son were killed and another man seriously injured after being struck in a marked crosswalk by a vehicle in Oakland’s Foothill neighborhood Saturday evening, according to police.

The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 26th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, police said. The three pedestrians were walking in a marked crosswalk when a two-door Mercedes-Benz struck them and fled the scene. The mom, described as a 30-year-old woman, and the child, a 6-year-old boy, were pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle was located in another part of the city, but the suspect has not been captured. The suspect’s identity wasn’t released.

The other victim, a 20-year-old man, is in critical condition early Sunday morning.

All three pedestrians that were hit are Oakland residents, police said.

